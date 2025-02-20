Flossbach Von Storch SE Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $360,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.41. The company has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

