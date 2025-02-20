FMA Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 8.3% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average is $189.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $167.96 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

