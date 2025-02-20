Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 228 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $426.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.62 and a 200 day moving average of $396.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.46 and a twelve month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

