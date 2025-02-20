Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 95 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,872.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 130,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.75 and its 200-day moving average is $555.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.85 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

