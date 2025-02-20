Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.90 and its 200 day moving average is $397.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

