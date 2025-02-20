FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.75, but opened at $149.74. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $151.43, with a volume of 2,649,971 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 18.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,372,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

