FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 10.4 %

FCN stock traded down $19.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.45. 359,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,691. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.41 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

