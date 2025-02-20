FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Reduced by DA Davidson

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

