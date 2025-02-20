FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Boeing Issued By Zacks Research

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.