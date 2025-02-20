FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Boeing Issued By Zacks Research

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
