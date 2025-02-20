GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.62 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.60 ($0.96). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,234,475 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.62. The stock has a market cap of £678.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 402.87%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 5,727 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £4,008.90 ($5,044.55). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

