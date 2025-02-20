Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN) Insider Buys £1,440,000 in Stock

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,812,004.53).

LON GFIN opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. Gfinity plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

