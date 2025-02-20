GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.38 and last traded at C$66.34. 137,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 281,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.25%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

