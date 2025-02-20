Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.580 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.79. 115,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $54.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

