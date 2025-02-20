Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Shares of GIL stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.49. 156,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.23 and a 52-week high of C$77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total transaction of C$693,102.00. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

