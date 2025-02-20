Gimbal Financial Has $25.82 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.2% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

