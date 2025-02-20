Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.97. 1,091,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. Glaukos has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $163.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,707.36. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

