Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 59,682,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 106,061,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.19.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

