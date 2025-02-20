Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 13,929 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

