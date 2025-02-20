Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $643.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

