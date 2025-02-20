Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

MDY stock opened at $586.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $510.45 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.