Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 125,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

