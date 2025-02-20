Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 317,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 811.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter.

AAAU opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

