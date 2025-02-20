Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

