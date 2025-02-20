Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 354.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

