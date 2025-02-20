Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 63317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.