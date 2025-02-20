Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 63317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

