Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

