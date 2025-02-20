Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 694423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 634,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

