Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,935 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SMLF opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

