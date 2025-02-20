Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day moving average is $283.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.87 and a one year high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

