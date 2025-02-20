Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

