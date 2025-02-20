Good Life Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

