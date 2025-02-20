Good Life Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

