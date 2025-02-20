Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

