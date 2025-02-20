Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,672 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $353.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

