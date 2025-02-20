Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 57,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
About Gossan Resources
Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.
