Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Grab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Grab Trading Down 10.0 %
GRAB traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,303,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,078. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
