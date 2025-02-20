Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 943733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.64).

GRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.76) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 336 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 29,992 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total value of £64,482.80 ($81,141.06). Also, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £107,012.40 ($134,657.61). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

