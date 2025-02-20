Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.430-8.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LOPE traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.57. The company had a trading volume of 158,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,035. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.18. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

