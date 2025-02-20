Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.65 ($0.44), with a volume of 75700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £32.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.88.

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX (31.10) (($0.39)) EPS for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative net margin of 413.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

