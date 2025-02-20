Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $154,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,913.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,537.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

