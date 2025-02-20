Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $42.53 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.