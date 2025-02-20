Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $114,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $644.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

