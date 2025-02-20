Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

