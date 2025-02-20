Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,656 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,545,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

IQV opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average of $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.