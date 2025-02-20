Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Robert F. Moran Buys 74,850 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

