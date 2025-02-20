Hardy Reed LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

