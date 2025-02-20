Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 74,357 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $56,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.