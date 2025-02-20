Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 1,702,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,371,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 159.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

