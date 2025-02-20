Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $18,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 972.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

