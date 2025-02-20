H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $542,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
